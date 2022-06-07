Love of learning on show at Holy Family Primary School Advertising Feature

CELEBRATIONS: The students at Holy Family Primary School have already had some amazing achievements in 2022. Photos: Supplied

Holy Family Catholic School has a robust approach to teaching and learning and has been able to embrace the ongoing development of personalised learning programs in 2022.

Teachers work collaboratively to design programs and assessment plans to assist students in achieving improved educational outcomes across all KLA's and particularly in Literacy and Numeracy.

Our rich curriculum challenges students to strive for personal best efforts and the school affirms and acknowledges such efforts.

Recently we have had strong focuses on Anti Bullying and Safe Use of Social Media platforms.

Our local Police Liason Officer, Snr Constable Rachel Joyce, visited Holy Family School last week and addressed our Stage 3 students with regard to the safe use of social media platforms, the risks around bullying on social media and safe parent supervision of online interactions. Parents were also invited to zoom into this very valuable session.

This all helps to build positive relationships and a caring, all inclusive school environment. Language around inclusiveness is addressed in regular assemblies and our school motto, " Gathered in Love", is evident in student interactions.

Our students are enjoying many opportunities to participate in sporting events and this supports healthy bodies and healthy minds.



Pathways are provided for students to progress their talents and extend their abilities and our students represent our school with pride in these opportunities.



Exciting news includes the Holy Family School Girls' AFL team who achieved an amazing opportunity to compete in the final of the Paul Kelly Cup on Wednesday, August 31 in Sydney. It is a fantastic achievement and congratulations is due to all involved.