A POTTERY surface treatment workshop with Louise Ranshaw will be held on Saturday, June 25.
It will be a workshop for those who want to know how to "finish" their work: slips, resists, textures, burnishing, Mishima, attachments, prints and more.
Advertisement
It will also be a fundraiser for T.Arts Gallery to assist with the set-up of their new website and their new space at 75 Keppel Street, Bathurst.
There is room for 10 participants, so be quick.
Beginners and experienced potters are welcome.
Two sessions will be held across one day from 10am to 4pm. Cost is $150, which includes materials, lunch and notes.
Bookings through T.Arts Gallery: 0409 332 699.
BATHURST Regional Council is seeking an expression of interest from a suitably qualified artist to produce, design and install public art in Machattie Lane in the Bathurst Town Square precinct as part of the Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces round two project.
Expressions of interest will close 10am on Tuesday, June 28.
Wiradyuri and local Aboriginal artists and/or artists working on partnership with the local Wiradyuri/Aboriginal community are encouraged to apply.
Download the expression of interest document for full details via YourSay: https://yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/
PLEASE join us when the third leg of the While the World Waits exhibition of contemporary art by Central West artists opens in Lithgow this Saturday, June 11 from 2-4pm at Gang Gang Gallery.
There will be a half hour music set by Adam Kerezcy.
The Arts OutWest-curated exhibition showcases some of the region's most exciting visual artists as they each respond to original music reflecting on the challenges over the past two years.
BATHURST Regional Art Gallery (BRAG), in partnership with Campbelltown Arts Centre, is proud to present Side of the Sky - the first survey exhibition from acclaimed Australian artist Luke Sciberras.
Held concurrently across the two venues, the exhibition will feature more than 50 works spanning 25 years of Sciberras' practice and will highlight his deep connections to the artistic legacies of Wedderburn near Campbelltown and Hill End near Bathurst.
It will be on exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery from June 11 to August 7 and Campbelltown Arts Centre from June 4 to August 7.
THE Arts OutWest Annual Regional Gathering and AGM was well attended on Sunday, June 5 in Canowindra.
Participants started with coffee and tea at Perennial Plants Nursery Café and Emporium, then had a stroll through the town's galleries, shops and art spaces, lunch at The Old Vic Inn, the AGM was held at The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, and the final stop was the Canowindra Historical Society and Museum.
Advertisement
It was great to see so many people interested in what we've been doing and where we are headed.
It was a great opportunity to network and catch up with friends and colleagues again after a difficult two years.
A big thanks to the folks of Canowindra for hosting us this year. Our host location in 2023 will be Cowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.