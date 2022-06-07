Western Advocate

Book in for a hands-on pottery workshop with Louise | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:00am
MEMORIES: The Arts OutWest Annual Regional Gathering and AGM was held in Canowindra this year. Photos: STEVEN CAVANAGH, Arts OutWest.

A POTTERY surface treatment workshop with Louise Ranshaw will be held on Saturday, June 25.

