Western Advocate
Good News

What BUSS is doing to help the homeless and disadvantaged over winter

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2022 - 8:40am, first published June 6 2022 - 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Uniting Support Services coordinator Julie Fry showing pre-cooked meals for the Shelter Café. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

THE Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) volunteers are ensuring no one goes through winter alone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.