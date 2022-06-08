Western Advocate
Defeated St Pat's under 13s still provide highlights against Orange CYMS Green

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
St Pat's under 13s vs Orange CYMS Green, Group 10 JRL

THE class and speed of Orange CYMS Green was undeniable in Friday night's under 13s league tag match as evidenced by a 42-4 score line, but their St Pat's rivals had highlights too.

