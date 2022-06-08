THE class and speed of Orange CYMS Green was undeniable in Friday night's under 13s league tag match as evidenced by a 42-4 score line, but their St Pat's rivals had highlights too.
The Saints had a Phoenix who flew and a Farrar who fired.
Heading into the round six clash at Jack Arrow Oval, CYMS Green was the hot favourite.
The Orange outfit sat second on the ladder with not only one of the best attacking records in the competition, but proven defence as well. The Saints, in contrast, sat sixth.
Though CYMS Green lived up to that favouritism and further underlined their status as genuine premiership contenders, the Saints showed they have talent in their ranks too.
They surprised CYMS Green by scoring the opening points under lights.
Excellent runs from Grace O'Neil and Jaya Farrar helped the Saints work the ball out of their half.
Then a quick play the ball helped Phoenix Hurst evade CYMS' marker and from there she split two defenders to score.
Cheers and smiles and high-fives followed.
Hurst was also brilliant in cover defence for the Saints and were it not for many big-hearted efforts chasing down CYMS rivals, the final margin between the two sides would've been much bigger.
The Saints had more attacking highlights too.
Farrar notched up a bagful of line breaks for the Saints and at one stage cracked out a goosestep, while Ruby Lamb very nearly picked up a try for the underdogs in the first half as they attacked in the right corner.
But those moments of individual inspiration weren't enough to upset their classy CYMS Green rivals.
CYMS Green five-eighth Maddeline Harrison, who showcased an ability to step off both feet and brilliant hands in cold conditions, finished with a hat-trick.
Cleo Graystone also crossed three times, while lock Isabelle Waters and second-rower Ryley Simmons - who's pace out of dummy half was damaging - were rewarded for their efforts as well.
