Road works that will close a section of the Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst have been delayed.
The night works to repair and replace the road surface between Marys Lane and The Rocks were scheduled to be carried out over five nights between 7pm and 6am from Sunday May 29 until Friday June 3.
The works will include a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney during work hours, adding 15 minutes to an Orange-Bathurst trip.
Bad weather and illness have been blamed for the postponement of the works.
A rescheduled date for the road works is yet to be determined.
