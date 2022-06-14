Another federal election has come and past, and a Bathurst-born grassroots political movement is hoping to have a candidate ready to contest Calare by the next election.
The Movement for Better Government [MBG], founded by Bathurst local Bryan M'Crystal, has been steadily building momentum through community meetings, a website and a developing social media page.
With an ambitious goal to eventually transform the two houses of Australian Parliament into a consortium of independent representatives, Mr M'Crystal hopes the next federal election will see MBG field its first candidate.
"I plan to work as hard as I can to generate enough interest for a candidate in Calare, and perhaps neighbouring electorates depending on demand," he said.
"If MBG's able to attract 10,000 members in Calare by the next election, it won't be enough to guarantee us getting a candidate into parliament, but it would give the system a real shake."
Mr M'Crystal founded MBG last year to address a perceived lack of constructive thought and consideration from elected federal MP's when dealing with national initiatives.
With the recent federal election result demonstrating a significant shift away from the major parties, with both houses to feature a record crossbench, Mr M'Crystal said it's clear voters want change.
"There's no question about it: the nation is getting sick of party-driven politics," he said.
"The number of independents elected is promising, don't get me wrong, but it's important to note many of them received campaign funding from the Climate 200 movement, which stood on a climate action agenda. Agenda-driven politics is what MBG wants to do away with."
Mr M'Crystal said the promotion of a candidate at federal elections will be the only time MBG will look to secure funding.
"I've estimated it would cost roughly $10,000 to dress each polling stations with MBG advertising, and this would be funded through membership donations," he said.
"At no point will we ever ask for funding from the general public."
Mr M'Crystal said MBG is attempting to promote "the truest form of democracy" by pushing Australia towards a government "of the people, for the people and by the people."
"Under MBG's vision, no parliamentarian will be answerable to a party or organisational interests but to their own electorate," he said.
"I understand this movement is an extremely tall order, but MBG wants to address the fact that there's never been a true democracy in the history of the world."
The MBG will host community information sessions in Lithgow and Oberon over the next few weeks. For more information, visit the MBG Facebook page.
