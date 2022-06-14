Western Advocate
Bathurst-developed Movement for Better Government hopes to have Calare candidate by next federal election

By Sam Bolt
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:14am, first published 12:00am
Movement for Better Government founder Bryan M'Crystal is hoping to have a candidate ready to contest Calare at the next federal election. Photo: SAM BOLT

Another federal election has come and past, and a Bathurst-born grassroots political movement is hoping to have a candidate ready to contest Calare by the next election.

Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

