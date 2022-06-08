IT is now easier for victims of identity theft to take back control of compromised documents thanks to a new service launched by the NSW Government.
ID Support NSW is a nation-leading service that acts as a one-stop shop for victims of the crime to seek help and securely recover government documents and private information, such as their driver's licence and birth certificate.
Advertisement
ID Support NSW takes the pressure away by bringing all the key call points - NSW Police, Transport for NSW, Service NSW, The Office of the Children's Guardian and Births, Deaths and Marriages - into one location.
Through the service, people can also access counselling services and even advice on how to protect themselves in the future.
This new service will be a great support to older Australians, who are disproportionately affected by the crime, and will help seniors have more of a fighting chance to recover their documents and information.
Victims of the crime can lose an average of $4000 and spend a total of 34 hours talking to individual people to try to solve the problem.
ID Support NSW operates between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday via the toll-free number 1800 001 040.
SIX high school students across NSW will have the chance to visit historic World War Two sites in Japan and Hawaii as part of the ClubsNSW Premier's World War Two Memorial Tour.
In order to secure this trip of a lifetime, high school students are asked to submit a 1000-word essay which answers this question: Are the lessons of World War Two still relevant today?
I'm encouraging year 11 students aged 16 and 17 to submit an essay on the topic.
The attack on Pearl Harbor and atomic bombing of Hiroshima are two of the most pivotal moments in World War Two.
The ClubsNSW Premier's World War Two Memorial Tour will provide opportunities for students to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of this conflict.
The group will depart Sydney on Thursday, July 21 and return on Sunday, July 31.
Year 11 students must be aged 16 or 17 to submit an essay via the ClubsNSW website.
Entries are open now until 5pm on June 13, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.