THINGS couldn't have played out much better for Bathurst in Sunday's opening round of the Central West Cup as their strong performance has helped shoot them out to an early lead over rivals Orange and Dubbo.
Bathurst dominated on their home courts in the teams doubles event, sweeping past Dubbo in a 4-0 result and accounting for Orange 3-1.
It's an encouraging result for Bathurst, especially since their leading pair of Alex Mitton and Matt Stewart.
Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton said it was a brilliant weekend for the team, and a round that came close to being an unbeaten one.
"That one loss against Orange was a close, tough one as well. Orange probably fielded their strongest team, bar one, while we had our top two out. We did really well," he said.
"Matt and Alex were both unavailable but we picked up Jeorge Collins. He hasn't played for a while but he's just as good as those two anyway."
Collins and Christian Dowling recovered from dropping the second set in their doubles match against Orange to win their super tiebreak 10-8.
Harry Evans and Tayla Brasier won in straight sets, pulling through a tough opening set tiebreak to set up the win, while Sebastian Seaman and Matt Gibson went down 6-4, 6-3 in Bathurst's only defeat on the day.
John Bullock and Matt Tree blitzed their match 6-3, 6-1.
"Jeorge and Christian went on beat Orange's number one pairing, which was a really good result because we thought that one would be a struggle," Mitton said.
"The best result to come out of it was our number two pairing of Harry Evans and Tayla Brasier, who won their match. Our number four pair of John and Matt combined well to win quite comfortably and secure the 3-1 win."
Bathurst survived two super tiebreaks to claim a clean sweep of their matches against Dubbo.
"I'm sure Dubbo will be stronger in future rounds. We expected Orange to be strong this year, so they'll be a force as usual, and I'd say Dubbo at home, with their best team, will be as good as anyone," he said.
"I think Dubbo lacks a bit of the depth that Orange and Bathurst has but if they can get their best eight together then it will be a really good match."
In the day's other tie Orange recorded a 3-1 victory over Dubbo.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
