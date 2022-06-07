MOUNT Panorama camp sites will go on sale on Tuesday afternoon for people looking for a spot close to the action for October's Great Race.
After giving return campers a chance to renew their place, all remaining powered and non-powered camp sites will be made available from 2pm Tuesday.
There are sites available in The Orchard (powered and non-powered), Max Cameron, Enduro, The Chase, Motorhome (powered) and the Reid and Sulman campgrounds.
Camp site purchases can be made via the Ticketek website.
Anyone wishing to camp at the mountain for the Bathurst 1000 will also need to have a valid ticket upon check-in to their camp site in October.
Tickets for the event went on sale on June 1.
Fans will be able to enjoy the full Bathurst experience in 2022, with the return of the pre-event drivers parade and autograph session in the central business district, along with a precinct filled with merchandise, team and sponsor displays at Mount Panorama.
Bathurst 1000 event manager Ryan Jones encouraged fans thinking about attending to get in quick.
"Whether you're a first time Bathurst camper or returning for more, there's no better time to get your friends and family together to be a part of this year's Repco Bathurst 1000 extravaganza," he said.
"Secure your campsites and join thousands of fans who will be making the annual pilgrimage to Mount Panorama."
