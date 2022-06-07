Western Advocate

Bathurst 1000 camp sites at Mount Panorama go on sale on June 7, 2022

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:20am
Camping for the Bathurst 1000 goes on sale.

MOUNT Panorama camp sites will go on sale on Tuesday afternoon for people looking for a spot close to the action for October's Great Race.

Local News

