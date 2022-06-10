A new haven for women and children Advertising Feature

Based in Bathurst, the Central West Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (WDVCAS), run by Housing Plus, supported over 3,100 women from July 2020 to June 2021. 686 of those were women who identified as Aboriginal, and the number of women across the region is expected to increase across the next 12 months as demand for domestic and family violence services increase.

WDVCAS is a vital service that supports women who are experiencing domestic and family violence to increase their safety, access support they need, and to navigate the criminal justice system. In 2020, Housing Plus received funding through the Safe Places program to build emergency accommodation in Bathurst for women and children escaping domestic violence.



The Orchard Bathurst will consist of five one-bedroom self-contained units that allow privacy, will be a haven for women and children escaping domestic and family violence, and provide a safe supported environment for women to recover.

This amazing group of volunteers are passionate about supporting the women and children of Bathurst and surrounding towns. - Housing Plus

With DA's approved, construction has recently commenced and Housing Plus are moving forward with the aim to be operational by the end of this year. Now, the team needs the support of the local community in supporting women and are reaching out to the Bathurst Community to help with their fundraising efforts for the purchase of new furnishings at The Orchard Bathurst.

A volunteer fundraising committee has been developed, and this amazing group of volunteers are passionate about supporting the women and children of Bathurst and surrounding towns. People interested in supporting this vital project in Bathurst either by volunteering or donating, should contact Housing Plus by emailing info@housingplus.com.au or calling 1800 603 300.

The Orchard will be purpose-built accommodation specifically for women and their children who are escaping domestic and family violence. The women will also have access to the Housing Plus Boyd Street office, which provides office space, counselling rooms, meeting rooms, group programs, and communal spaces for clients accessing Housing Plus's Bathurst-based services. There is also domestic violence support, social and affordable housing, and training and employment support. As well as providing greater coordination between services, this increases the uptake of services and supports long-term engagement with services once women leave supported accommodation and leads to faster recovery.