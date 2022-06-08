BATHURST will get a taste of the wild west this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the city plays host to the Single Action Shooting State Titles at the foot of Mount Panorama.
Competitors from as far as Queensland, Victoria and even Western Australia will be making the trip to Bathurst for the three day event that features replica firearms based on those used in the late 19th century.
The firearms aren't the only element of the event that are a throwback to another time, but shooters will compete wearing classic 'wild west' style attire to match the vintage of their machinery.
Sports Shooters Association of Australia single action discipline co-ordinator and head of the SSAA Bathurst branch, Matt Barwick, said it's great to be able to give competitors a wide variety of events to be involved in on his home range.
"The big problem we had was trying to fit the event in around all the other user groups at Mount Panorama but we've now got it ready to go," he said.
"We don't have as many junior shooters involved this year but we have seen a lot of female and older competitors. The great thing is that it caters from people 12 years old right up until you can't shoot any more.
"We'll be splitting this up over three days with four stages on each day, making it a 12 stage match.
"On Friday and Saturday afternoon we'll be showing a different side of things by holding speed events and precision events and novelty ones as well."
The shooting discipline has become a fun family affair for Matt Barwick and his family, with wife Belinda and son Scott also taking part.
Scott will go into this long weekend's event as one of the competitors to watch, given he earned the Victorian state title back in March.
Barwick said it's great to compete with firearms based on such an iconic era.
"The event is based on the American wild west. All the firearms are pre-1900 or replicas from that time. I'm fairly sure there won't be many out there using a genuine one from that era - for the fact that they're worth too much - but there's a great range of replicas," he said.
"There's plenty of replicas of the old Winchester 1873 rifles and the Colt Peacemakers. There's also the side-by-side coach guns. All the ammunition we use we load ourselves, because it's all low-velocity lead-only projectiles, specifically designed for the match.
"We're expecting to have 77 shooters competing. We've six coming from Victoria, 14 from Queensland and also two coming across from Western Australia who are flying over."
The tournament is often hosted in two-year batches, should members agree to such an arrangement, which means there's potential for Bathurst to hold the 2023 edition as well.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
