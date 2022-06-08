Western Advocate

Bathurst to host Single Action Shooting State Titles over long weekend at Mount Panorama

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:06am, first published 1:00am
BATHURST will get a taste of the wild west this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the city plays host to the Single Action Shooting State Titles at the foot of Mount Panorama.

