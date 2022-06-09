AN increase in surrenders is seeing the Bathurst Small Animal Pound reach capacity, with no more animals able to be accepted at this time.
On more than one occasion in recent months, a sign has been put up at the pound advising the public that there is no more space available.
Bathurst Regional Council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, that this has happened from time to time in the past, but less frequently.
He attributed the problem primarily to people surrendering their animals as they were unable to care for them.
"There is an increased trend in animals being abandoned at the pound or signed over to council as the owners cannot take care of them any longer," he said.
"Council impounds many animals that have not been microchipped, and therefore it is very difficult to find the owner. The community can assist by always ensuring that their pets are microchipped and registered, and that they keep their contact details up to date."
Typically the pound would be accommodating more strays than surrendered animals, but Mr Southorn said the numbers at the moment are "roughly even".
To address the problem, council needs more people to adopt animals from the pound.
"In order to free up space at the pound, there needs to be an increase in the number of animals adopted by their forever family," Mr Southorn said.
"Council is also in frequent contact with rescue organisations which may be able to assist in rehoming animals where there has not been success locally."
He said interest in adoption changes daily, but it is typically the larger dogs and older cats that take the longest to rehome.
Until space is available, council is directing people to try contacting rescue groups to see if they can assist with any animals that would otherwise be taken to the pound.
Mr Southorn has also encouraged people to "support responsible pet ownership" to limit the number of animals requiring accommodation at the pound.
This includes microchipping and registration of pets, desexing to avoid unwanted litters, keeping pets secure in their own yard and choosing to adopt a pet from a shelter.
Ideally, pound capacity won't be an issue in Bathurst for much longer.
Council is nearing the end of construction of a new, bigger facility in Hampden Park Road, with Mr Southorn saying the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) will be open later this year.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
