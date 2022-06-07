By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the club with a packed house to help bring the party vibe to the celebrations.
Advertisement
A big thank you to all involved in the organising of the night, and a special thanks to the Member for Bathurst Mr Paul Toole for his attendance and support for the club.
This is how the week rolled:
Sunday, May 22
Rink two: Liz Draper, Sue Murray and Des Sanders were drawn on the 10th (6-all) against Peter Drew, Dawn Howarth and Merle Stephens.
Team Stephens then pulled out in front and took the match in the end to win 13-10.
Rink three: Graham Scott, Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone were behind from the start against Ray Miller, Phil Murray and Noel Witney.
Team Pickstone picked up the pace a bit from the third to take the lead and to eventually win the match 13-9.
Saturday, June 4
Rink two: Graham Scott and Noel Witney had a handy lead by the ninth (12-5) against Greg Hallett and Tim Pickstone.
Team Pickstone came back to take the lead on the 21st end (19-18), however Team Witney fought back over the last four ends to win 23-19.
Rink three, minor men's singles championship: Michael Nobes took on Ted Parker in the next round of the championships.
With nothing in it and the scores level on the 15th (9-all), 17th (10-all) and again on the 23rd (16-all), it came down to the wire with Michael progressing, winning the match 25-18.
Rink four, minor men's singles championship: Ron McGarry and Colin Pickstone were up next to see how they both would go.
Ron took charge early to be 12-2 in front by the seventh. It only took Ron 18 ends to win the match 25-8.
Rink five: Jeff Adams, Greg Quartly-Scott and Robin Moore were fast out of the gates with a five-point lead by the sixth against Des Sanders, Trevor Sharpham and Craig Bush.
It took until the ninth end for Team Bush to take the lead and they never lost it to win 21-18.
Rink six: Ron Hogan, Anthony Prebble and Laci Koszta were behind for the first 10 ends against John Bosson, Darryl Shurmer and Glen Urza.
Advertisement
From there Team Koszta opened the flood gates to win the match 31-10.
Rink seven: Peter Martin and John Finlay played a dominant match against Peter Phegan and Dave Josh with a 15-3 lead by the 10th.
The writing was on the wall with Team Josh struggling to gain momentum, Team Finlay going on to win 21-10.
Sunday, June 5
The 50th anniversary mixed bowls day
Rink two: Betsy Thornberry, Des Sanders and Mel Parker were level on the eighth (7-all) against John Robertson, Graham Scott and Merle Stephens.
Advertisement
From there Team Stephens still had to fight to gain the lead, which they did on the 14th, and took the win 21-15.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Sue Murray and Ron McGarry made a charge from the opening ends against Robyn Adams, Jeff Adams and Leonie McGarry.
The drinks the night before may have hindered Team L. McGarry, who went down 18-13.
Rink four: Greg Hallett and Craig Bush struggled in the start of their match against Andrew Moffatt and Laci Koszta, but fought back to level on the 10th (8-all).
From here Team Koszta took the lead and held it to the end to win 25-15.
Rink five: Darryl Shurmer and Noel Witney were level on the ninth (10-all) against Phil Murray and Glen Urza.
Advertisement
The level scores continued for the 11th (11-all) and from there Team Witney opened the scoring gates to win the match 29-19.
Rink six: Sue Colebatch, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone had a fight on their hands against Liz Draper, John Bosson and Terry James.
With nothing in the match from the start to the finish, it came down to a draw in the end at 20-all.
Rink seven: Ray Miller, Val Zylstra and Peter Zylstra were riding the lead train on two occasions against Dawn Howarth, Jodie James and Peter Drew.
Team Drew managed to lead for the back end of the match to win 23-12.
This wraps up another week at the Majellan Bowling Club, thanks again to all involved in the 50th anniversary celebrations, bring on the next 50.
Advertisement
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
WINTRY weather has descended on Bathurst and many bowlers stayed home this past week.
Advertisement
With a light covering of snow on Mount Panorama, six hardy souls went forth on Wednesday to play a game of triples.
Alby Homer, Joe Young and James Nau defeated Ray Noonan, Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh with a score of 16-12.
After being on 2-all after four ends, Alby's crew jumped ahead by scoring in four ends to lead 8-2.
After the 12th end, Shorty's team were trailing 12-5, but the next four ends had them only one shot behind with the score on 12-11.
Alby's team scored a three in the 19th end, taking them to 16-12.
After that they all decided it was too cold to continue, so called the game there.
Advertisement
Saturday, June 4
IT was only slightly warmer on Saturday, but 12 members came down for three games of pairs.
Game one, rink 16: Ray Noonan, and James Nau had a win over Denis Oxley and John McDonagh.
Denis and John scored early with five shots in three ends. Shorty and James came from behind with a five in the ninth end to take the lead 11-7.
A four in the 11th end with a couple of singles had Denis and John back in front, 13-12.
Shorty and James came home, dropping only two shots for a 19-15 win after 18 ends.
Advertisement
Game two, rink 17: Two strong teams in Susie Simmons and Joe Young against Alby Homer and Anthony Morrissey met and delivered an 18-all draw.
It was up and down throughout the game with scores level on 4-all, 7-all, 9-all up to the 10th end.
Susie and Joe were briefly in front 12-9, then down 15-13 then up 18-15 and level again on 18-all after 18 ends.
Game three, rink 18: Gary Hotham and Ian Schofield had a close win over Mick Simmons and Chris Stafford, 15-13.
Gary and Scoey were in front all the way up to the 12th end when a four for Mick and Chris put them in front by one.
The final six ends saw Gary and Scoey outscore Mick and Chris by seven shots to four.
Advertisement
Bathurst City Women's Bowling Club
AGAIN, with the wintry conditions, no games were played by the women on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.