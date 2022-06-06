THE action has been electrifying, there's been thunderous ground strokes and scorching serves, but last Saturday there was a landside at the Eglinton Tennis Club.
The clash between two of the autumn competition's tall poppy sides produced a surprising one-sided victory as Team Eagles of Matt Tree, Bailey Honeyman, Kurt Booth, Russell Welsh and Kevin Tree defeated Team Magpies of John 'slugger' Bullock, Rob Mack, Sarah Tree, Rebekha Fisher and Leo Meares 12 sets to nil.
Advertisement
It was a landslide.
Eglinton club committeeman Graeme Stapleton believes it was one of the biggest victories in a Saturday afternoon competition in the club's history.
"I can't recall a team winning 12 sets to nil in a real long time. You could say Slugger's trump card was trumped," he said.
Matt Tree, captain of Team Eagles, was over the moon after beating Bullock's side.
"My side was the underdog in this match after Slugger's side beat us in the earlier rounds, so this was sweet revenge," Tree said.
Magpies captain Bullock was gracious in defeat.
"We were outgunned, outplayed and outsmarted by a very focused side. We need to regroup and regroup fast if we are to have any chance of making the finals," he said.
All five players for Team Eagles shone in this match.
Matt Tree grew another limb, blasting his opponents off the court with his cannon-ball serve and powerful ground stokes in his 6-2, 6-1, 6- 2, 6-4 set wins.
Eagles' Honeyman was in full flight too, playing very smart tennis in his 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 set wins.
Honeyman is one of Eglinton's top young guns and has proved he is not to be underestimated in his up and coming matches.
Booth, one of the new kids on the block, looked sharp and totally focused in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 set wins for Team Eagles. With speed to burn, he will be a real threat to his opponents come finals time.
Welsh is Team Eagles' most improved player. He showed his class with his brilliant net skills and uncanny knack of reading the play.
It did plenty of damage and unsettled his opponents to help him to 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 set wins.
Advertisement
Kevin Tree was back to his best, turning back the clock to play some vintage tennis in his 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 set wins.
The second match saw Team Seagulls of Rod Schumacher, Garth Hindmarch, Adrian Hotham, Judy Smith, Paul Clancy and Dakota Hindmarch serve all the aces to belt Team Woodpeckers of Bryan Reiri, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Brian Dwyer, Les Moulds, Andrew Howarth and Sebastian Honeyman 11 sets to four.
Good hitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.