Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel would prefer to race at Mount Panorama than Las Vegas

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:29am, first published June 7 2022 - 10:30pm
MOUNTAIN FAN: Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel has revealed he'd like to experience the challenge of racing at Bathurst's iconic Mount Panorama circuit. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

HE'S not a fan of Las Vegas, but four-times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel thinks Mount Panorama "is a monster" and has revealed his desire to race at Bathurst's iconic circuit.

