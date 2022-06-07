HE'S not a fan of Las Vegas, but four-times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel thinks Mount Panorama "is a monster" and has revealed his desire to race at Bathurst's iconic circuit.
Vettel made the comments at an Aston Martin fans' forum when quizzed about the 2023 Formula 1 series calendar including a race at Las Vegas.
The German ace said he'd rather see his sport invest in the iconic 6.213 kilometre circuit and provide them with a challenge.
"I'd rather go to Bathurst," Vettel said.
"Take the cash we'll take to Vegas and invest it in great tracks that already exist. That [Bathurst] would be a real challenge. I think that track is a monster.
"To be honest, I've been to Vegas. I didn't really like it. I think it's too busy and people misbehave. Nothing against misbehaving, but it's just when you go too far. Vegas seems to be a hotspot for people who just go too far, when it's not funny anymore."
As it currently stands, Mount Panorama does not meet the prerequisite requirements to be licenced for a Formula 1 race.
Iconic sections of the circuit like The Dipper and The Esses are considered unsafe, while substantial modifications to the track to allow for run off would need to be made before Bathurst would even be considered.
That is why Formula 1 is highly unlikely to ever race at Bathurst.
However, the dream of Aston Martin star Vettel to drive at the Mount could still be realised.
In 2011 Jenson Button and Craig Lowndes did steer a Mercedes McLaren Formula 1 car around Mount Panaorma as part of a sponsor driver swap promotion.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, clocked an unofficial Bathurst lap record of one minute, 48 seconds effort-as he averaged 207km/hr.
"The corner in Conrod Straight is not even a corner really in an F1 car, you hardly turn," Button said at the time.
"That straight itself though is just so bumpy, you have to hang on. From turn five or so onwards when you are going up that hill, you have a double right-hander into three lefts, that is a real buzz."
There is also the possibility of competing in one of the races that already has a home at the Mount too, such as the Bathurst 1000 or Bathurst 12 Hour.
Earlier this year after taking a Supercar for a test drive at Albert Park, two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was asked if he'd ever consider a Bathurst 1000 tilt.
'Who knows? There are some amazing races here, Bathurst being the most popular one," he said.
"You never say never."
Australian Formula 1 talent Daniel Ricciardo has also stated his interest in the Great Race in the past.
"There are definitely some things I would love to do and Bathurst is one of them, once the chaos of my F1 career slows down it is certainly something I'd like to entertain one day," he said.
