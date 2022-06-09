COVID-19, cancellations and cold - it's been a tough 12 months for Bathurst triathlete Peta Cutler, but now when she talks about racing she can't hide her excitement.
It's because she knows that her dream of racing at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, is drawing closer.
It's because this Sunday she will finally get to race again when she tackles the Cairns Ironman.
Last year when making her Cairns debut, Cutler clocked a personal best time for an Ironman distance race, covering the 3.8 kilometre swim, 180 kilometre bike and 42.2km run in a time of 10 hours, 17 minutes and seven seconds.
It was an effort which earned her silver in her age group and qualified her for Kona, but due to COVID-19 travel restricts she couldn't accept.
Two months later Cutler learned she would not get the chance to compete at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Taupo. The event, planned for December were cancelled.
Cutler also missed out on racing at Geelong and Melbourne earlier this year.
All that was hard to take.
But now as Cutler knows her qualifying effort for Kona has been transferred to this year and she'll be racing in Cairns on Sunday, her excitement has returned.
"Obviously the race [Kona] got cancelled due to COVID and when I got that email from them to say that Ironman were willing to honour my spot to race this year, it was just the best news," Cutler said.
"I kind of felt like, it was a bit upsetting last year to finally qualify and then thinking I wasn't able to go. So to get a spot, I'm so excited.
"I haven't raced in 12 months, I was in for Geelong and Melbourne but it was right at the time myself and my family all got COVID and they were only four weeks apart, so it took out two races.
"I'd had a really good built up to it, I'd had a training camp at Jindabyne, but then it all went pear-shaped so I haven't raced since Cairns last year."
In the build up to Sunday's Cairns Ironman, Cutler has had to train in the bitter cold of a Bathurst winter.
But it will be warmer in Queensland - she's just hoping that the wind stays away too.
"Race day is looking pretty good, it's similar to last year. The wind was up a lot last year so I'm hoping it could be kinder this year and not as strong and that could make for a quicker race maybe," she said.
"But it is what it is, everyone will be feeling the same."
Cutler will be part of a Bathurst contingent that includes Fran Grady, Luke Gilmer and Tuynman to compete at Cairns.
Having had such a strong result last year, not only was she second in the female 35-39 category but the 13th fastest female overall, Cutler is eager for a similar result.
But at the same time she doesn't want to carry any expectations.
"For me, I just feel like consistency is the key. I want to do well, I want to do as well as last year, I felt I raced well and if I could race as well as that this year I'll be happy," she said.
"It's the fastest age group apart from the professional field, so there's no room for error. You have to sort of be competing well in all three legs to finish at that pointy end in the age group.
"But I never like to go in thinking 'I really want that result', I just have to focus on my own race and do my best and whatever I have on the day, I have on the day.
"I'll just hope for the best. You put so much time and effort into it and it's a big team effort with your family, so if I finish it's a good day."
While Cutler is hoping for the best at Cairns as she makes her return to racing, she's also using the event to prepare for the even bigger challenge that is Kona.
"For me it just is a big training day because in 16 weeks time we head to the world champs. I'm so excited, I just feel like this year is going to be amazing," she said.
"Because it's been cancelled the last two years, this year everyone is so willing to race, I just can't wait.
"It's the pinnacle it really is, so that's my main focus, Kona.
"We're going over for three and a half weeks, my coach [Liz Blatchford] is going to stay with me and support me at Kona too."
