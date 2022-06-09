Western Advocate

Peta Cutler will make her return to racing at the Cairns Ironman as she thinks ahead to Kona

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINGERS CROSSED: Bathurst triathlete Peta Cutler claimed silver for her age group at the Cairns Ironman last year. She's hoping for a similar result this Sunday. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

COVID-19, cancellations and cold - it's been a tough 12 months for Bathurst triathlete Peta Cutler, but now when she talks about racing she can't hide her excitement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.