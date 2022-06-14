BATHURST won't be getting any extra NRL games next year even though a number of major metropolitan stadiums will be out of action, the city's mayor has confirmed.
Though Newcastle is preparing to host more games than normal in 2023, there won't be a change to Bathurst's longstanding arrangement in which the city hosts the Penrith Panthers once each year.
Four major NRL venues - the Sydney Football Stadium, Stadium Australia, Brisbane's Lang Park and the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium - will be out of action for large portions of next year's season due to the staging of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
FIFA will have exclusive access to six Australian venues for periods of up to eight weeks while the tournament is held in Australia and New Zealand.
It means NRL games will not be able to be played at a number of grounds that are regularly used by clubs.
The situation may provide the opportunity for regional venues to pick up extra games, but Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor confirmed that Carrington Park is currently contracted to host one NRL game a year until 2028.
"At this stage, we'll just have the one NRL game [in 2023], which is under contract with the Penrith Panthers," he said.
The Penrith club started playing one game a year in Bathurst back in 2014 and has done so every year since, except in 2020, when the scheduled fixture was withdrawn due to a changed draw because of COVID-19.
McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle seems likely to pick up a number of extra games due to the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"I think you will see a lot of fixtures in Newcastle in 2023, and again in 2027, when we have the Rugby World Cup," Newcastle Knights CEO Phil Gardner told the Newcastle Herald late last month.
"There will be a lot of grounds that are closed down, particularly next year during that period of time.
"There will be a lot of football next year for Newcastle fans."
The NRL is yet to indicate how it will adapt to the World Cup disruption next year.
While relocating games to other venues is an option, the NRL could alter its draw so clubs which usually play at the impacted stadiums have away games, but that could prove difficult given the length of time the stadiums are out of action.
