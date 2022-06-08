THE latest meeting of the Bathurst Young Speakers Club is coming up and its founder says guests are always welcome.
When John Attard embarked on a project to start a new Toastmasters club, his aim was to help young people with communication, public speaking and leadership skill development.
Advertisement
Mr Attard will chair a one-hour meeting at Panthers Bathurst on Wednesday, June 15 from 6.45pm for younger members of the community who would like to improve their communication skills - which, he says, are essential in opening up new networks, seeking and presenting information and selling yourself to potential employers.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
He said the club currently has 12 members and guests are always welcome.
"Toastmasters is all about enhancing your public speaking and leadership skills through a mutually supportive environment," Mr Attard said.
"The meeting takes place in a relaxed environment where participants can practice impromptu and prepared speeches and receive feedback, and the speeches can adopt either a personal or professional tone.
"After our meeting, we often meet for a drink, socialise and get to know each other."
Mr Attard has been with Bathurst Toastmasters Club for two years, and was elected president in 2021.
He said he's seen the benefits that Toastmasters has had on his personal and professional life and feels a host of younger people could benefit from improved public speaking skills.
Bathurst Young Speakers Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Bathurst Panthers.
For more information, contact Mr Attard on 0413 819 593 or attard.anthony@live.com.au.
"Feel free to visit our Facebook page, Bathurst Young Speakers Club," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.