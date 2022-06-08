Western Advocate

Something to say: Bathurst Young Speakers Club is up and running and fresh faces are welcome

Updated June 8 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPEAK UP: Bathurst Toastmasters Club president and Bathurst Young Speakers Club founder John Attard. Photo: SAM BOLT

THE latest meeting of the Bathurst Young Speakers Club is coming up and its founder says guests are always welcome.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.