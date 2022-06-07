THE majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
Advertisement
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership.
This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by the University of NSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community.
This year, the prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time.
More information and nomination forms can be obtained from www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.