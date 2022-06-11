Western Advocate
Our People

Para athlete Waryk Holmes realises his dream of racing internationally

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE HAPPY ROOSTER: Bathurst's Waryk Holmes clocked three personal best times during his first international tour. Photo: TOBIL PHOTOGRAPHY

WHEN Waryk Holmes first saw Carcoar wheelchair racing ace Kurt Fearnley on television racing for Australia, he dared to dream that one day he could do the same.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.