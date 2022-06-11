WHEN Waryk Holmes first saw Carcoar wheelchair racing ace Kurt Fearnley on television racing for Australia, he dared to dream that one day he could do the same.
It's a dream that he's now realised.
Advertisement
Three years after Holmes - who is nicknamed Rooster - focussed on wheelchair racing, he found himself travelling with an Australian contingent to compete in Switzerland.
"It feels great that I got to do that," Holmes, who turned 17 this week, said.
"It's something I wanted to do ever since I saw Kurt [Fearnley] on tele for the first time, that was when I was about three."
Holmes admitted it has been frustrating living with cerebral palsy and that he "often felt isolated, rejected and often wondered if I could ever be any of things I dreamt about".
But as one of his racing dreams came true it was better than Holmes could ever have anticipated.
He not only competed in both the World Para Athletics Grand Prix and the Daniela Jutzeler Memorial, but he clocked new personal best times in the 100, 400 and 800 metres races.
Holmes also got to hang out with many heroes, including Rheed McCracken who races in the same category as him.
"It was great. We were out having tea and lunches and stuff all together. We'd sit around and talk about how our races were going, see how everyone's times went, talk about different types of starts and chairs," he said.
"The good thing of where we were staying was it was like a 12 minute walk to the lake.
"So we'd do our races and then we'd go to the hotel room, get changed and then go to the lake. The lake was about 22 degrees, but once you got in those little streams it dropped down to nine or 10 degrees, so you'd walk in and your feet would be aching straight away."
First up was the World Para Athletics Grand Prix and Holmes got to race on the famous Nottwil track.
"I was a bit nervous when it came to my first race, but after that it was pretty much 'Let's just do this'," he said.
First up was the 800m and Holmes marked the moment with a personal best time and fourth placing in his heat. It ranked him 10th overall.
Advertisement
The following day was the 400m and not only did Holmes produce another personal best push, but he smashed his old mark by a mammoth seven seconds.
He was fifth across the line and 12th overall.
"I hadn't set an expectations, not really, I hadn't done a 400 for awhile so to be able to get the time I did, I was pretty excited," Holmes said.
"For me it was just pretty much 'Let's race and let's have fun.' I was pretty exhausted after it.
"When I came over the line I didn't really look at the clock straight away, so I didn't realise what my time was until I got off the track and was speaking to my coach.
"I was pretty excited when I found out."
Advertisement
Holmes then competed at the Daniela Jutzeler Memorial, tackling 800m and 100m events.
He placed eighth in the 800m and his time was only slightly off the mark he'd clocked in the Grand Prix.
Then came the 100m and with it another personal best as he stopped the clock in a time of 17:79.
"That is a second off my original time - I was pretty sore after it," Holmes said.
"I've been trying to break sub-18 ever since the end of last year and then in the pouring rain on the cambered track I made that time.
"I'm pretty happy I was able to break it when I was over there.
Advertisement
"It was pretty much you did the 800, you got a drink and then you like practiced your starts for the 100 and then you were racing again.
"Like there wasn't very much time to jump out of the chair."
What made the experience even more special for Holmes is that his personal best times came while wearing Australian kit previously owned by Paralympic star Eliza Ault-Connell.
"One of my mentors, Eliza Ault-Connell, she gave me some of her gear from the Tokyo Paralympics so I thought as a bit of a luck charm I'd take the singlet because she couldn't come with us," Holmes said.
"I was very happy that I did take it and I did wear it."
Advertisement
Now that Holmes has proved that Roosters can fly, he is keen to again represent Australia.
"Now that I've done that, it will open up more chances to go overseas to race," he said.
"Never give up on your dreams as you never know when those dreams might just become reality. I know I am on the right track."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.