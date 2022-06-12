Western Advocate
Health

Questions raised over plans to recruit 10,000 health professionals

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
June 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Warren Aubin, the spokesperson for the Bathurst Health Services Action Group. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE NSW Government has announced plans to invest $4.5 billion to bolster health staff numbers, but there are concerns that the grand plans could fall short.

