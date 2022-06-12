Questions raised over plans to recruit 10,000 health professionals

THE NSW Government has announced plans to invest $4.5 billion to bolster health staff numbers, but there are concerns that the grand plans could fall short.
Touted as the nation's largest-ever health workforce boost, the NSW Government plans to recruit a record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff for hospitals and health services across the state over four years.
More than 7600 of those staff would be brought in over the first year to help ease pressure on COVID-fatigued health staff and fast-track more elective surgery for patients.
But questions have been raised over whether there are enough people to take on those positions and whether the plans will address other issues, such as unsafe ratios, in the health system.
Warren Aubin, the spokesman for the Bathurst Health Services Action Group, said recruitment has certainly been an issue in Bathurst.
Active health professionals working at the hospital are among the members of the action group and have told Mr Aubin about the difficulties in finding staff.
He said that Bathurst uses a lot of locums to fill staffing gaps and that this has to stop.
"The government needs to put a crackdown on these locums and where possible get a full-time job there," he said.
The use of locums was one of the things highlighted in the final report released on the parliamentary inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote NSW.
The report noted comments from Phil Minns, the deputy secretary of the People Culture and Governance Division for NSW Health, who said that NSW Health expends significant money to try to attract locums to cover hospitals but this isn't always successful.
Mr Aubin said locums tend to make more money than permanent doctors, which could make many medical professionals reluctant to take up permanent positions, particularly in regional areas like Bathurst.
"Once they can get that out of the system and only make them a stopgap, not the norm, then they might get somewhere," he said.
He is also concerned that people may be deterred from joining the industry after hearing of the demands on medical professionals in recent years.
Just this year, nurses and midwives in Bathurst and across the state took strike action on two separate occasions in an effort to draw attention to unsafe patient-to-staff ratios and to call for an appropriate pay rise.
After the NSW Government's announcement about boosting the workforce, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) raised questions about the plans.
NSWNMA acting general secretary, Shaye Candish, said the pre-budget workforce announcement was a welcome start, but lacked details on how many nurses and midwives would actually be recruited, when it would be rolled out, or where they would go once recruited.
"At a time when our health system is under unprecedented demand, any injection of new nurses and midwives into the system is welcome, but we've got very little specifics and there's no mention of nurse-to-patient ratios, which is what our members are desperately seeking," she said.
"We need shift by shift ratios in NSW to deliver safe staffing and improve the working conditions of those who have endured so much while keeping our communities safe.
"It took two statewide strikes for this government to acknowledge they needed to act, but [the] announcement has raised more questions and left thousands of health professionals in the dark."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
