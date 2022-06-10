Western Advocate
Have Your Say

High-risk births are still going to Orange Hospital

By Jacinta Carroll
June 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Warren Aubin says Bathurst deserves the same obstetrics services as Orange.

HIGH-RISK pregnancies are still being transferred to Orange Base Hospital for delivery despite Bathurst Hospital's maternity unit being "fully operational".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.