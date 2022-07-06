While many dogs start jumping with excitement when their owners reach for the leash, residents are reminded that they must keep their beloved pet under control when they go for a stroll.
No matter how well-trained a dog is, the only way to ensure it's under complete control is for it to be on a leash.
Dog owner and Denison Dog Training Club vice president Wendy Ellis said she has witnessed situations where even very obedient dogs have come unstuck.
"Let's face it, no dog is under absolute control," Ms Ellis said.
"I don't care how highly obedience trained your dogs are, they're dogs.
"Just don't walk your dog off-lead if you're not in an off-lead area, it's just not safe. It's not safe for you, for your dog, for other dogs and for other people."
Bathurst has 11 registered off-leash areas where people can take their dogs and allow them to walk or run freely.
If someone is caught with their dog off-lead outside of the designated areas it can result in a $220 on the spot fine, under the Companion Animals Act.
This law is in place for the safety of residents but also for the safety of dogs.
Ms Ellis said even if someone has a friendly well-trained dog, others walking on leads may not be and it's important for residents to remember that.
"You would be astounded by how many times I've heard somebody say that they've had their dog on a lead and another dog has run up to them and the other person has said 'My dog's friendly, it's okay'," Ms Ellis said.
"But the dog on the lead might not be friendly, that's why it's on a lead. Besides the point that it's supposed to be."
With a lot of dog breeds protective of their owners, Ms Ellis said it's not uncommon for a dog on a lead to react if another runs up to it.
"If they're on a lead and another dog runs at them, their reaction is 'I'm constricted so I'm going to have to box my way out of this'," she said.
"It's like someone rushing at your face, you don't like it and dogs don't like it either."
Director Environmental, Planning and Building Services Neil Southorn said rangers do patrol on and off-leash areas around Bathurst and those doing the wrong thing risk receiving a fine.
Residents can also phone council to report dogs being off-lead and rangers will attend.
