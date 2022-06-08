Bathurst shivers through another freezing day

BATHURST shivered through another freezing day on Wednesday, when the mercury hit a high of only 7.3 degrees.
And when going off the 'feels like' temperature, Bathurst hit a high of just 1.6 degrees, continuing the city's chilly start to winter.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
There doesn't seem much of a respite in the coming days, with a high of eight forecast on Thursday, followed by nine on Friday to Sunday.
Even with the cold weather, it seems the region has past its best chance of snowfall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.