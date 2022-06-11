A host of first-year engineering students gathered at Charles Sturt University's [CSU] engineering building on Tuesday, June 7 to showcase their entries into the annual Engineers Without Borders [EWB] Challenge.
The event was held as part of CSU's annual EngFest event, which gives students an opportunity to showcase their design skills and network with future employers.
This year has seen CSU students come up with water and environmental engineering solutions for the Cairns-Port Douglas region using issues identified by the Dawul Wuru Aboriginal Corporation.
