EngFest at Charles Sturt University | June 7, 2022

June 11 2022 - 2:30am
A host of first-year engineering students gathered at Charles Sturt University's [CSU] engineering building on Tuesday, June 7 to showcase their entries into the annual Engineers Without Borders [EWB] Challenge.

