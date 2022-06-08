Quick action minimises damage to car

POLICE investigations are underway after a car was damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Quick action from bystanders, who used a portable fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, meant the Hyundai SUV suffered only minor damage.
Station Officer with Fire and Rescue NSW, Sandy Collins, said one of their units attended the fire, which occurred in Browning Street near Carenne School.
He said the call-out came at 4.19pm and the fire was extinguished using dry chemicals.
He said the fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the unit.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the incident.
