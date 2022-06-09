Western Advocate

On The Tee: Bennett gets better of Bruce on countback at Bathurst Golf Club

By Bathurst Golf Club
Updated June 9 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:00am
The June Monthly Medal was contested on Saturday with Matt Bennett the A grade winner and 'cock of the course' after a fine 68 nett accounted for Darryn Bruce on a countback. Jason Writer (71) chimed in for third as the scratch went the way of Cameron Jackson with 76 off the stick.

