The June Monthly Medal was contested on Saturday with Matt Bennett the A grade winner and 'cock of the course' after a fine 68 nett accounted for Darryn Bruce on a countback. Jason Writer (71) chimed in for third as the scratch went the way of Cameron Jackson with 76 off the stick.
Dick Northey and John Fagan battled it out for B grade supremacy after both players had 70 nett, in the end Northey was the victor on a countback. Andre Schuster (71) was all class in gaining third while the scratch went to the consistent Rod Graham with 86.
Rod Upton returned the magic number of 68 nett to emerge with the C grade spoils, his nearest rivals being Jock Thompson (69) and Jeff Dean (71). 91 off the beater was enough for Chris McIntyre to win the scratch.
Lousea Johnston was once again at the pinnacle of her game, on this occasion a lovely 70 nett kept Belinda Pickworth (71) and Mary Housler (74) at bay.
A tight affair was the order of the day in last Thursday's A grade event after Kerry Stait and John Perfect both fired 36 points, Stait eventually getting the win on a countback. 34 points saw David Sams grab a voucher as Matt Phillips strolled around the course in 32 points to win the scratch.
B grade was once again decided by the score of 36 points, on this occasion it was Ryan Cooke and Mick Leseberg, the younger Cooke was too good for his elder rival on a countback. Alex Blackett (35) gained a place on the podium and the scratch is in the hands of Justin Hadley with 19 points.
Michael Ingwerson braved the wintry Sunday conditions to post 39 points and win from Ben Antoney (36) and Zach Pope (35).
Please have your booking confirmed and tickets paid for by no later than the 18th of June for Preso night (25 th June), tickets are $39/head featuring a two course meal and live music.
