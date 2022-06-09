Western Advocate
Mount Panorama Punish maximum field size extended to 1,200 following strong entry numbers

June 9 2022
THIS October's fifth edition of the Mount Panorama Punish will feature the biggest field the event has seen after organisers recently lifted the capacity limit up to 1,200 runners.

