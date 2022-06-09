Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Goldminers teams to take part in John Martin Country Tournament

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:28am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BASKETBALL doesn't rest over the long weekend, and Bathurst Goldminers are answering the call as they send all their representative sides away to the John Martin Country Tournament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.