BASKETBALL doesn't rest over the long weekend, and Bathurst Goldminers are answering the call as they send all their representative sides away to the John Martin Country Tournament.
The tournament sees teams venture to arenas across the state to take on associations that they normally wouldn't have the chance to face.
It's a chance for the Goldminers to unwind a little after their competitive Western Junior League campaigns but also an opportunity to push themselves against a variety of new opponents.
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium will be playing host to the girls under 16s and 18s competitions - the only venue this weekend featuring two different divisions.
Each age group is split into premier, second and third divisions, with all of the Goldminers sides taking part in either the division two or three competitions.
The Goldminers' under 18s boys and girls, 16s boys and 12s girls will all be taking on the division two challenge while the 16s girls, 14s boys and girls and the 12s boys get set for division three action.
Bathurst Goldminers coaching co-ordinator and under 16s boys coach Jade Pheils said the association always relishes the chance to get a look at how teams from outside the region play their basketball.
"It's the opportunity to take on different teams. We've got some metro teams as well as some different country sides. That's always exciting to go up against some stronger teams," she said.
"Our teams have been maintaining their weekly training sessions since the end of the Western Junior League season and this is just sort of the cream on top of the cake, being an end-of-season trip where you get to go away with your team - outside of the couple who are playing here.
"It's a fun weekend where you can go away with your team, hang out and stay together while you're still trying to put your best foot forward on the court, because you're playing stronger teams from stronger areas."
The remainder of the Goldminers teams will be playing their basketball this weekend at Maitland (under 18s boys), Newcastle (under 16s boys), Niagara Park (under 14s boys), Gosford (under 14s girls), Beaton Park (under 12s boys) and Shoalhaven (under 12s girls).
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
