2MCE volunteer Nenita Lopez-Weekes was recently elected as NSW representative on the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council Women's Committee at its AGM in Melbourne.
The National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council (NEMBC) is an organisation that advocates for and supports ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting.
Its mission is to be a voice for multiculturalism in Australia and to support media diversity and social inclusion.
The NEMBC Women's Committee is a national project that focuses on increasing participation from women in ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting.
It produces activities for broadcasters from established language groups as well as new and emerging communities.
Nenita is a passionate community broadcaster, presenting Filipino program Philipiniana each Thursday at 6pm on 2MCE. She includes community news and information, discussion, and music.
Nenita was proud to represent 2MCE at the NEMBC annual conference and AGM.
"I was excited to meet again old and new fellow broadcasters, community leaders and friends," she said.
"Discussion at the conference considered what we can do to encourage and retain the enthusiasm of ethnic broadcasters, especially from young and emerging communities.
"We also heard about innovative strategies to keep our audiences informed.
"It is important for ethnic broadcasters to network so we can learn from each other."
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities.
Our ethnic and multicultural programming provides a diverse range of viewpoints; connects people with their ancestry, language and culture; and provides a platform for sharing culture with the wider Central West community.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
You might like to produce or edit audio, research stories, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, or get involved with event management.
You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or phone the station on 6338 4790.
