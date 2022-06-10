Western Advocate

Nenita was proud to be part of broadcasters' conference | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
June 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE AIR: Nenita Lopez-Weekes presents Filipino program Philipiniana each Thursday.

2MCE volunteer Nenita Lopez-Weekes was recently elected as NSW representative on the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council Women's Committee at its AGM in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.