Western Advocate
Our People

Godfrey Smith Funerals owners Karl and Joanne Schroder to retire on July 6

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne and Karl Schroder are calling time as directors at Godfrey Smith Funerals after 25 years. Photo: SAM BOLT

Karl and Joanne Schroder have dedicated the last 25 years of their lives to providing considered and compassionate funeral services to clients in the Bathurst region as the directors of Godfrey Smith Funerals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.