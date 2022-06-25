Karl and Joanne Schroder have dedicated the last 25 years of their lives to providing considered and compassionate funeral services to clients in the Bathurst region as the directors of Godfrey Smith Funerals.
But on July 6, the Schroders are set to embark on a well-earned retirement after decades of tireless professionalism and commitment to helping clients navigate arguably the most stressful life event families experience.
With an industry that deals primarily with individuals and families experiencing significant grief, Mr Schroder said the role relies on three fundamental principles: personal discipline, empathy and professionalism.
"As a funeral director, you have to maintain incredible stability with words, manners and actions, because when people arrive at your office door, they're in the midst of one of the worst experiences they'll ever encounter in life," he said.
"Which leads to empathy. On any given day, you could be dealing with everything from a mother and father who have lost their first child to the celebration of a centenarian who has passed away peacefully.
"But you need to accomplish all of this while remembering that you're providing a service to keep a roof over your head and food on the table, so while you're dealing with grief-stricken families, it's vital to hold it together and be an approachable professional to ensure the welfare of their departed loved one is in safe hands."
The Schroders are only the fourth family to run Godfrey Smith Funerals since the company opened in 1919, where hearses were still horse-drawn.
Prior to moving to Bathurst in 1997, the Schroders lived in Bendigo, where Karl spent his first 10 years the funeral industry, while Joanne worked as a school teacher.
"It stared with an ad in the Bendigo Advertiser for a funeral director's assistant role at Mulqueen and Sons that Jo's father pointed me to, and I never looked back," Mr Schroder said.
"I changed companies twice throughout that time, and the second company offered extensive training across all facets of the industry, including embalming.
"It was a challenging course, but I ended up fully qualified at the end of it, and stepped out of mainstream funeral directing to work in a mortuary setting for three years, before deciding that I missed working with people, hence the move to Bathurst."
One of the big factors in their decision to retire is the changing nature of the industry, with Godfrey Smith one of the few family-owned funeral services left in the country.
"The funeral industry these days is very much a collective of entities owned by two corporations: Invocare and Propel: it's like two competing franchises trying to one up each other," Mr Schroder said.
"With family-owned funeral businesses, you get personal attention and tailored solutions that feel genuine and carefully considered. To the employee, it's so much more than a job, as you have to look after families and business at the same time."
But overall, their many years of service to the industry, with few holidays in between, has helped the Schroders reach the point where they're ready to enjoy their time beyond an industry they've worked tirelessly for.
"Joanne's past 65, I'm about to hit 65 myself, so we feel now's the time to go out on a high," Mr Schroder said.
"I like to think of life as four or five distinct 20-year blocks, and we've just hit the start of that fourth block where you start to think about your own mortality and have generated enough wisdom and maturity to enjoy your post-work life."
In addition to being their place of business, Godfrey Smith Funerals' 182 Piper Street premises has also served as the family home for the Schroders, where they've raised four children.
Mr Schroder said the business will continue to operate with their current workforce, including five full-time and two part-time staff.
"It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside past and present staff, who've displayed astute empathy and professionalism over the years," he said.
"July 6 will be an emotional day indeed."
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
