Cyclist and car collide on GWH, emergency crews at scene

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious crash where a cyclist and car have collided on the Great Western Highway.
Police and Ambulance were called to the scene at around 11.15am, after receiving numerous triple 000 calls.
Duty Officer with Chifley Local Area Command Inspector David Abercrombie said the crash occurred on the outskirts of Lithgow.
He said emergency crews remain onsite, with the westbound lanes of the Great Western Highway closed. Other lanes remain open, with contra flow diversions in place.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three road crews were called to the crash site, and remain on scene, along with police and other emergency services.
Inspector Abercrombie said motorists should slow down and take care in the vicinity.
