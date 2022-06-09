Western Advocate
Breaking

Cyclist and car collide on Great Western Highway emergency crews at scene

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclist and car collide on GWH, emergency crews at scene

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious crash where a cyclist and car have collided on the Great Western Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.