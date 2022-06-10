Western Advocate

Bathurst High to travel to Orange for opening round of 2022 Astley Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S BACK: There hasn't been a fully completed Astley Cup since 2019, when Bathurst claimed a rare three-peat. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

AFTER an interrupted past two years, Astley Cup organisers are hoping for a smooth competition this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.