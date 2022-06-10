AFTER an interrupted past two years, Astley Cup organisers are hoping for a smooth competition this year.
The annual high school competition between Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo high schools is set to get underway on Thursday, June 16, which will mark the commencement of the 99th edition of the Astley Cup.
The 2020 edition never went ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year's was interrupted after half snow meant Bathurst and Orange could not complete a number of sports in the final round, meaning Dubbo was handed the title on default.
Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said he's thrilled to have the Astley Cup back to normal.
"I think it's fantastic. They're all really excited," he said.
"It's really crept up on us, as the year has moved really quick. There's no one more excited at the school than me.
"I led a prep rally on Thursday and we did some chants and cheers. We're going to be really strong on the sidelines, cheering everyone on
"We all spoke about the history of the Astley Cup [at the pep rally] and winning it this year after not really finishing it last year because of snow was a problem.
"The year before that was COVID but we had won the last three before the pandemic."
Mr Barwick said the Bathurst High students are excited for this year, especially as it's leading into the anniversary celebrations in 2023.
"The kids are really primed to support each other for this year," he said.
"We're also working towards next year, which will be the 100th. Everyone will want to win that one.
"All of the spectators that will be around town are actually parents and people that have gone to our school, that have played in the Astley Cup. It still means a lot in their life and that's what we've got to live up to."
"I think it's going to be one of the closest cups in history. Dubbo have certainly grown in the past couple of years, to be able to win last year, even though it was on a countback, as Bathurst and Orange couldn't complete their round.
"Dubbo has certainly grown in many sports and Bathurst and Orange are very evenly matched in most sports."
The same bill of sports are expected again in 2022 - athletics, tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer, rugby league, hockey, basketball and netball.
Bathurst will head to Orange for the opening round on June 16-17, before Orange go to Dubbo on June 23-24.
Bathurst will host the final round of this year's Astley Cup, welcoming Dubbo on town on June 29-30.
