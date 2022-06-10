ONE of the Western Premier League's most intense rivalries undergoes its next edition this Saturday when Panorama FC plays host to Lithgow Workmen's FC at Proctor Park.
Panorama go into the home match as heavy favourites, given their unbeaten record remains intact going into the round 10 game, but they'll be doing so with a host of changes to their lineup.
It's not an unfamiliar situation for Panorama to deal with, and co-coach Ricky Guihot's got plenty of faith in any Goats starting lineup to get the team off to a strong beginning in this long weekend's match.
"We've got a few guys that we're going to give a rest to, with one eye looking at the back end of the season," he said.
"It gives a few guys a few extra minutes that they might not have had at the start of the season, just because the team's been playing so well. It's very hard to get into a side that's winning so they get an opportunity this weekend.
"We're resting Brent Osborne. After not playing for so long before this season he's getting a bit tired at this stage of the season so we're giving him a week off and time away from training to recover. Jarred Portegies has got a knee complaint, Ryan Campbell's got glandular fever and Matt Hobby is away.
"We've had young guys step in, like Bryn White, who have been playing very well. I also expect Ryan Peacock to have a strong game. He performs well against Lithgow and likes throwing his body around. Beau Yates comes into the team too after organising a lot of things with the club locally.
"We also get Will Fitzpatrick back, who has been out for a couple of weeks."
Panorama accounted for Parkes 5-1 in their latest fixture, led by a Jaiden Culbert hat-trick, while Lithgow toughed out a 1-all draw at home against Orana Spurs.
Lithgow bring a unique brand of football to the table that Guihot said his squad have to be ready to adjust for.
"They bring their own brand of hustle and aggression. There's no-one in the competition that's like them, but we've always matched up well against them. Every game we have against them tends to be fairly tight," he said.
"I'm expecting nothing less on Saturday. They'll turn up to play. When you go into a game on top of the table with an undefeated record everyone is coming to beat you."
The match at Proctor Park gets underway from 3pm.
Bathurst '75 has the bye.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
