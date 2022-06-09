Investigation into aggravated break and enter

An investigation is underway following an aggravated break-in and attempted robbery in Dubbo.
Between 10pm yesterday on Wednesday evening and 5am Thursday, an unknown person entered a home on Gipps Street, Dubbo, and stole a silver Mitsubishi ASX.
About 6.15am, Thursday, a woman was entering her car after using an ATM on Macquarie Street, Dubbo, when a man grabbed her.
Following a short struggle, the man fled the location empty-handed in the stolen silver Mitsubishi ASX.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into both incidents.
Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have CCTV or dash cam vision from the area to contact Dubbo Police Station (02) 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
