Bathurst to get changing places facility

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 20 2022 - 3:00am
COMMUNITY NEED: Disability advocate, Nick Packham, is calling on action from Bathurst Regional Council to provide a Changing Places Toilet in the CBD.

BATHURST will be one of just 10 cities in Australia to provide clean, safe and accessible bathroom facilities to all in the community, following Vivability's decision to fund a Marveloo 'Changing Places' facility.

Local News

