BATHURST will be one of just 10 cities in Australia to provide clean, safe and accessible bathroom facilities to all in the community, following Vivability's decision to fund a Marveloo 'Changing Places' facility.
CEO of Vivability, and disability advocate Nick Packham has been lobbying council to purchase the facility for some time, saying it is a basic human right that everyone has access to a clean, safe and private place to go to the toilet.
After discussions with Bathurst Regional Council, Mr Packham announced on Friday that Vivability Limited has decided to fund a 'Marveloo' to provide an additional mobile 'Changing Places' facility for Bathurst.
The Marveloo, which is portable and contains all of the same components as a Changing Place and as such can be located in a suitable position on council property and utilized for major events in and around Bathurst comes at a cost of $140,000.
Mr Packham said Vivability has also offered to provide a cleaning service free of change for the Marveloo through its business, The Bathurst Cleaning Company, to ensure that the facility is always maintained to a suitable standard.
"I have been pushing for a Changing Places facility to be included in the Council budget for the upcoming 2022/23 budget and thankfully council have recongnised the need for these facilities to cater for people with significant physical disability.
"I am pleased that council have recongnised the need for Changing Places and the resultant benefits to Bathurst both in services and economic activity through disability tourism," he said.
"After meeting with General Manager David Sherley and Director of Engineering Darren Sturgiss, Vivability ordered the Marveloo with Victorian Company Alltek Welding who have the construction rights.
"Marveloo 10 (the tenth in Australia) is expected to be delivered to Bathurst in seven weeks time and will be able to be used for major events and be included in the marketing information for events to attract the lucrative disability tourism market.
"I am hoping that the facility will be used for motor racing events, the Winterfest and the Penrith League games to enable people with disabilities the services that they require to comfortably participate in our community," he said.
Mr Packham said Vivability welcomes the opportunity to work on joint projects to benefit people with disabilities and to showcase Bathurst's disability sector as a leading employer and economic driver for Bathurst.
