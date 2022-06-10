Beyer-Garratt 6029 arrives in Bathurst for steam weekend

The Beyer-Garratt 6029 had its first run from the Bathurst Railway Station on Friday morning, taking primary school students on rides throughout the region.
Australia's largest operating steam locomotive brought a crowd of hundreds to Bathurst Railway Station when it was in the city in 2018.
There'll be more rides available across the June long weekend, when several 1.5-hour steam train rides available between Bathurst and Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
That will be followed by a day trip to Orange this Monday, June 13.
Beyer-Garratt 6029 was recently acquired by the NSW Government for the state's heritage transport collection, managed by Transport Heritage NSW.
For more information and tickets, visit www.thnsw.com.au/bathurst or call THNSW on 1300 11 55 99.
All ticket holders for the steam train trips will receive 20 per cent off their entry to the Bathurst Rail Museum.
