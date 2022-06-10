Man gets into early-morning argument with fast-food worker in Lithgow

Police are continuing to investigate an argument that broke out between a man and a fast-food restaurant employee in the early hours of Thursday morning at Lithgow.
About 3am on June 9, police received reports that a man was allegedly arguing with a staff member at a fast-food outlet on the Great Western Highway in Lithgow.
Officers from Chifley Police District were informed that the man had left the scene prior to the arrival of police. Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station: 6352 8399, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
