AS Men's Health Week occurs in June, it would seem appropriate to remind your readers that prostate cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men.
There are no symptoms in the early stage, but the good news is that it is curable if found early.
We in the Bathurst and District Prostate Cancer Support Group feel that men should take responsibility for their health and seek advice about testing for prostate cancer.
If men have any problems with their waterworks, they should be seeking help anyway.
Those without problems may seek a simple blood test called Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA for short) which can show if there is a problem with the prostate.
This test is not perfect, but it is the only one available.
There has been some reluctance to test in the past because the test is not perfect, and some cancers diagnosed are inactive.
One cannot argue against testing because the test is not 100 per cent accurate when it is the only test available.
Some prostate cancers found by testing are slow growing and may not need immediate treatment, instead receiving monitoring to pick up any change to an aggressive cancer which needs action.
This, again, is not an argument against testing, as testing also discovers cancers which require immediate treatment.
Failure to detect prostate cancer early can lead to death or suffering from advanced disease.
Men, do not be put off testing by the common phrase "you are more likely to die with it than from it".
Remember that 3332 Australian men die from prostate cancer each year (nine every day); 18,110 are diagnosed with it each year; one in six men will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime.
Too many men are diagnosed late when cure is not possible, resulting in a lifetime of treatments, with side-effects for many (www.prostate.org.au).
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), which is the peak body for information, research and support of men with prostate cancer and their families, has the following policy on testing:
Our local prostate cancer support group, which is affiliated with PCFA, began in 2000 and now meets informally each month for a meal, fellowship and a chat to enable the sharing of experiences and information for any man or woman who wants to attend.
We do not have formal business, executives, fundraising or guest speakers and there is no expectation of any commitment on the part of those attending.
Over the years, many men and their partners have benefited from coming to our group to meet those who have survived this journey and are willing to share the wisdom of their experience with others.
Our next meeting will be held in the Macquarie Room of the Panthers Club at 5pm on Tuesday, June 21. All are welcome to attend.
For inquiries, please contact John Trollor on (02) 6337 2827.
