Men should be offered the opportunity to consider and discuss the benefits and harms of PSA testing before making the decision to be tested.

Men at average risk of prostate cancer who decide to undergo regular testing should be offered PSA testing every two years from age 50 to 69. (The National Guidelines suggest that any level above 3 nanogram/ml should be investigated further.) (Our members recommend that you keep a copy of the PSA reports to check the rate of change, which is important.)