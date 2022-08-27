Despite it being 80 years since World War Two shook the globe, Bathurst resident Alex Bedwell remembers his time on HMAS Ballarat like it was yesterday.
That's because he knows he was one of the lucky ones to survive the conflict.
Mr Bedwell has spent most of his life in the region, having moved to Bathurst when he was five.
After finishing school he worked at the Bank of Australasia, now known as ANZ, before making a life changing decision to enlist at the age of 17.
With ancestors having served in the Royal Navy, it was important to Mr Bedwell to follow in their footsteps.
While his great grandfather was his biggest inspiration to join, but the family's association began before that.
"The navy is a family thing if you go back through my family history," he said.
"My three times great grandfather was Royal Navy, he joined on the 6th of December, 1806 as a boy of 14."
The first time Mr Bedwell applied to join the force he was rejected.
A doctor at Tullamore, where he was working at the time, declared him medically unfit.
Not to be deterred, he came back to Bathurst where his local doctor organised for him to meet with the navy's consultant physician.
The consultation set Mr Bedwell back two weeks' pay, but he passed the examination with the physician stating, "He was just a shy country lad, he'll be alright".
He was called to the navy on May 6, 1943, and began training.
"I did about seven months of training in communications, morse code, wireless, flags, that sort of thing," Mr Bedwell said.
"I asked to be drafted to HMAS Bathurst but I got the HMAS Ballarat. That was in January 1944 and I was at sea then until February 1946."
HMAS Ballarat was one of 12 Australian-built Corvettes constructed for the Royal Navy.
The ships acted as escorts for the British Pacific Fleet which carried tankers, ammunition and other supplies, as well as mine sweepers.
Mr Bedwell can still vividly recall a few close encounters.
"One of the hazards was floating mines, where minefields had been down for quite a while, the chains had rusted through and the mines would pop up and float," he said.
"We were refuelling and everybody up on the deck was watching what was going on there, until one of the signalmen on the lookout spotted this floating mine.
"It was just the fact the we were moving at about four knots that there was enough wash just to keep it away from the ship, it went straight down the side.
"If it had of hit us, boom."
Another close encounter was when Mr Bedwell and his crew mates were sweeping the minefields on the China coastline.
As they travelled into the harbour, the ship was going too quick and the vibration from the propellers set off an acoustic mine.
The force of the explosion lifted the stern up out of the water and smashed the steering engine.
After travelling further north, to the Bering Strait between Russia and Alaska, Mr Bedwell received the most relieving news of his life - the war was over.
"We were right up in the North Pacific and we got the signal the Japanese had surrendered," Mr Bedwell said.
"I took the tape into the skipper in his cabin, I walked in without knocking and just said 'The war's over sir'."
Mr Bedwell said there was great jubilation on HMAS Ballarat, the crew was excited to be going home to friends and families.
But there was work to do first.
"Everybody was happy ... it was quite an exciting time, that was on the 15th of August," Mr Bedwell said.
Though Japan had raised the white flag, nothing was official until the surrender agreement had been signed.
Mr Bedwell said they sailed into Tokyo Bay on the Friday before the signing, where hundreds of ships had dropped anchor.
In celebration the Americans put on a show, with 600 'flying fortress' heavy bombers zooming over the harbour.
The formal surrender documents were signed on September 2, 1945, with the job assigned to British Pacific Fleet Admiral Bruce Fraser.
"MacArthur [Douglas] didn't want the British to sign the surrender, Admiral Fraser [Bruce] was a very fine man, he was designated to sign it on behalf of the British Government," Mr Bedwell said.
"MacArthur said, 'No he can't' and as I understand it, Truman [Harry] who was president at the time told MacArthur that, 'Fraser will sign'."
Once the war was officially over, the Australians who had been taken as prisoners of war were put onto British aircraft carriers and flown to Hong Kong to meet up with the other soldiers.
"The Australian Corvettes put on a dinner and we looked after them," Mr Bedwell said.
It was December 1945, 19 months after being called to the Navy, when Mr Bedwell arrived back on Australian soil.
There was an announcement in the papers that the Corvettes would be returning with the soldiers at 9am on the Sunday morning.
Mr Bedwell laughed when reminiscing on the return, with the skipper calling for the ships to reduce speed as they were running ahead of time. He wanted to make sure his crew received a warm welcome and that the crowd had time to gather.
"We were going to be too early. We couldn't arrive before time, we had to arrive on time," Mr Bedwell said.
While arriving home was a rejoicing time, Mr Bedwell said it was a bit strange.
After settling back into day-to-day life, he attended a social with a friend at the Chelsea Café.
The young men decided it would be a good opportunity to do some socialising and meet new people.
Little did Mr Bedwell know, at the top of the stairs taking tickets on arrival stood the love of his life.
"My good mate said, 'There's a bank social on tonight, you better come with me and we can look over the local talent'," Mr Bedwell said.
"I got to the bottom and looked up and there was a girl standing at the top taking tickets and I said my friend, 'Hello there's a good looking sheila up there' ... that was on the 20th of July 1946.
"We got engaged on August the 31st and married on the 27th of December."
Mr Bedwell and his wife Audrey were happily married for 59 years and had two children, a daughter and son.
Mr Bedwell still lives in Bathurst, with a draw full of memorabilia and a mind full of memories.
