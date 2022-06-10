INJURY has sidelined long-time Bathurst skipper Tamsin Bunt for this long weekend's Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships at Newcastle but she's still hopeful to lend support from the sidelines.
Bunt has shifted into an assistant coaching role for the weekend, with husband Jye taking the reins as head coach, as Bathurst tests themselves in the division one competition.
Bathurst will go up against Illawarra and South Coast, Nepean, Sydney South and Northern Sydney and Beaches and Nepean in Pool B.
Bunt recently suffered a knee injury which will keep her out for a month but thankfully won't impact on her national duties next month.
"It's a four week break for me. I'm very lucky though to not do any structural damage. I've just got bruising on the femur bone. I hyperextended my knee which banged the two bones against each other," she said.
"I still be there this weekend looking to help the girls out in any way that I can."
Maddie Thompson comes into the squad for Bunt and joins sister Emily in the team.
Bathurst came within one win of earning a place in last year's gold medal match after coming up just shy against Illawarra in a 2-1 loss - a team that they'll have the chance to earn revenge against this weekend.
Bathurst's squad is once again a strong mix of players based within and outside the city, and it's a group that Bunt believes has the potential to take that next step.
"There's a great mix of more senior players, who have a lot of experience, sprinkled in with a few younger girls. It's great to be able to bring the younger players through without putting a lot of pressure on them," she said.
"I think this side stacks up well. There's some flashy, fast players up forward who can hopefully create a lot of firepower, but we certainly have a hard pool. It's always a challenge at state champs, whether it's indoor or outdoor.
"Sydney South will be very difficult and I think Northern Sydney will be a big test. Our big chance will be in our first game against Nepean. It'll be tough but hopefully we can use that to give ourselves an ideal start.
"The match with Illawarra will also be a tough one. We always struggle against them but we always give it our all in those games."
