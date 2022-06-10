WITH tragedy already marring the beginning of the long weekend, police are pleading with motorists to be careful on the roads.
Chifley Police District's most senior officer, Supt Bob Noble, reminded drivers that a high-visibility police operation is underway across the state and remains operational until Tuesday.
Advertisement
He said police will be targeting all highways and minor roads, targeting the four big killers on our roads: alcohol impaired drivers, speed, fatigue and driver distraction.
"Double demerit points are in place, so there are big stakes at play," he said.
Supt Noble said Thursday's tragic death of a 67-year-old cyclist near Lithgow was a reminder to all to use extreme caution on our roads, adding police are expecting traffic numbers to be much higher than usual this long weekend.
"An 18-year-old male is now before the courts on very serious charges," he said.
"This is not the start to the long weekend we wanted.
"We are expecting a lot of traffic on the roads this weekend, and given the weather conditions predicted, I'm fearful how things might play out."
He reinforced the need for people to slow down and drive to conditions.
He also said drivers caught using their mobile phones illegally can expect to feel the force of the law.
"We will have zero tolerance," he said.
"We see people driving while reading their phones or sending messages.
"It's pretty much the most dangerous thing I can imagine."
Inspector Jason Bush from Western Region Traffic and Highway Patrol Command reiterated Supt Noble's sentiments, saying those doing the wrong thing can expect to be caught.
READ MORE:
With 31 lives lost in the western region just this year, Inspector Bush said fatigue driving will be a focus for police.
"Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in the number of fatal crashes on regional roads in NSW," he said.
"That number has increased from last year by a staggering 13 people across the western region.
Advertisement
"So it's our commitment this weekend that this weekend is fatality free and to drive those numbers down."
In addition to keeping the roads safe, Supt Noble said police will have an active presence in hotels and licensed premises over the weekend in a bid to reduce any alcohol-related crime.
"We encourage people to be safe and responsible," he said.
"Plan your night in reverse; you will always have a better night if you get home in one piece."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.