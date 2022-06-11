Warmth on show in the cold of winter

How good are regional communities and the people who live there?
When times get tough you can guarantee there are people prepared to rally around others in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown curveballs for many. The rising cost of living has resulted in some being unable to make ends meet, while others find themselves in a situation they never imagined possible like no longer having a roof over their head, or struggling to be able to buy essential goods like food for their families.
A further increase in the cash rate, announced on Tuesday, will likely pile further pressure on households already facing rising prices on multiple fronts. They will feel it from the petrol pump to the supermarket checkout.
Add to those situations the recent arrival of winter - a season that is this year tipped to be colder and wetter than usual - and some in our city are in a world of pain.
The cold, icy weather which Bathurst has experienced in recent days is a reminder of the conditions yet to come.
This week, the Western Advocate reported on some of the community groups out there providing support where it's needed.
One such example is the Bathurst Uniting Support Service, whose volunteers ensure there is support for those out there doing it tough.
The organisation runs the Shelter Café which provides free hot meals as well as some snacks to take away, to people who are experiencing homelessness or other difficult circumstances.
In addition to this, people are able to get a change of a clothes and, where necessary, have a hot shower in the centre's recently renovated bathroom.
The service also provides blankets and doonas to those in the community sleeping rough.
It is just one example of the way people in regional communities look out for others, and the city is incredibly lucky to have volunteers ready to step up and help out.
Well done to everyone involved in the program, and also to other volunteers supporting similar community groups operating across Bathurst.
Your work may often go under the radar, but it is appreciated by everyone.
