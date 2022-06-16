Build up towards next year's World Cross Country Championships ramps up

THE excitement levels ahead of next year's World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst are starting to ramp up.
The championships were expected to take place in Bathurst in 2021 but COVID-19 put those plans on hold, with the world's top cross country athletes now set to run at Mount Panorama on February 18, 2023.
World Athletics have convened with Bathurst's parkrun and Mount Panorama Punish director Stephen Jackson to help plan promotional ideas and help organise the build up towards the long awaited event.
While Jackson's official role is yet to be completely finalised, he's thrilled to be involved with helping to create a memorable event for Bathurst.
"Given my background with the World Athletics federation and AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), the association of international course measures, they got in touch with me to see if I want to be involved with the organisation of this event," he said.
"We first got in touch when it was going to be on two years ago, before that all disappeared in a haze of COVID, so about three months ago they got back in touch to see if I still wanted to be involved.
"I've been working with Dan Cove at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre as part of that, and they're talking about tying it into the Mount Panorama Punish.
"For them to have someone on the ground who understands the local environment and has an athletics background was too good to pass up.
"It will be a wide-ranging role for whatever is needed on the ground. Once Athletics Australia have their funding organised we will be able to work all of that out."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
