Western Advocate
Subscriber

Build up towards next year's World Cross Country Championships ramps up

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE excitement levels ahead of next year's World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst are starting to ramp up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.