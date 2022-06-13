IT'S a season which will go down as the one in which Jackson Carter made his first grade debut with Bathurst Panthers, but the talented halfback is also impressing in under 18s.
As the teams in the new Western under 18s premiership hit the long weekend general bye, Carter had amassed the most best and fairest points of any Group 10 based player.
He has polled 10 votes thus far to sit just ahead of Lithgow's Tallon Egan (nine) and Cowra's Micky McNarama (eight) on the list of the best performed players from Group 10 clubs.
St Pat's prop Aiden Stait and Orange Hawks Ethan Young have seven votes apiece.
Carter's form is why his father Mick, who also coaches Panthers' 18s, had mixed emotions when he was given the nod to wear the number seven jumper in the Peter McDonald Premierships.
"At the start of the year I was over the moon for him and Tommy [Lemmich] to play first grade and on the same hand I was a little bit shattered that I didn't have them in 18s," Mick Carter said.
"Then I was rapt when they came back to 18s but still disappointed for them to not be in first grade, he's [Jackson] still been on the bench for a couple of games.
"I've had a couple of guys get time in reserve grade too. It's been awesome, hats off to all the senior crew for guiding them through and giving them a chance. I think the club at the moment is in a real good spot and going forward with the amalgamation with the juniors, that will be an awesome thing."
Having played for the Western Rams under 18s earlier this season, Jackson Carter's value to Panthers was already well known.
But now he's had that top grade experience he's become an even better player.
"He [Jackson] makes a big difference, he guides them around," Mick Carter said.
"First grade it's obviously the pinnacle for them, it's definitely faster and what not, then when they've come back they bring things back. Like some of the 18s panic and try and score off every opportunity, but they know to settle the players down and work on different positions to hit the other teams on the field.
"From previous years when Dougie Hewitt was around, he was really good with Jackson, Willie Wright has done some work on the side with him too, so it's been awesome.
"He works hard himself when he's not at training too, he's still doing extra stuff. It's good."
Just as Jackson Carter has been performing well, the under 18 Panthers find themselves with seven wins through eight games in the new Western premiership.
But coach Carter admits they've not played their best football and they are also yet to test themselves against any Group 11 based clubs.
"They are rolling along pretty well, we've had a few injuries and they're still playing patchy football but they're getting the job done, they're winning ugly, but they're winning," he said.
"We haven't played anyone from Group 11 yet. We had Wellington in round one but they forfeited to us, so we've only played Group 10 sides.
"We've played Pat's twice, CYMS once, Cowra twice, Mudgee once and Hawks once and we've got Hawks again this coming weekend. The week after that we'll have a big, big test when we've got Forbes at home at Carrington."
While the Panthers will be without prop Nash Chatfield for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL and fractured part of his tibia in the most recent clash with St Pat's, Carter says his other injured players will return soon.
