That was NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin's summary after he had a look inside the multi-million-dollar Central Tablelands Collections Facility, which is now close to completion on a block of land in South Bathurst.
Mr Franklin, who also stepped inside some of Bathurst's museums during his visit to the city, was shown through the cavernous collections facility last Friday by Bathurst Regional Council staff.
He was joined by state Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and mayor Robert Taylor.
Work started on the $4.6 million facility - funded jointly by council and the NSW Government - in mid-2021, but wet weather subsequently slowed construction.
Council's collections manager Tim Pike said an occupation certificate is expected by the end of July and the aim is to have an official opening by the end of September - though he said the requirements of the NSW Government funding would be met by the end of this financial year.
"It's such a privilege to visit this incredible new facility - the best cultural storage facility in regional NSW," Mr Franklin said after having a look through.
"Not only will it be able to store artworks and items of historical and cultural significance from Bathurst, but I think it's going to become a drawcard for cultural institutions for hundreds of kilometres around who'll be able to store their most precious and historically significant objects here.
"And then that, combined with the digitisation facility that they will be able to have here, it will make this one of the most significant cultural facilities in all of regional Australia."
Mr Franklin, who lives in the state's Northern Rivers, where the February-March flood devastated the Lismore Regional Gallery, said the Central Tablelands Collection Facility looked like a "fortress" that would be able to withstand all manner of natural disasters.
He also took a particular interest in the planned security features for the facility, which were explained by Mr Pike.
Mr Franklin was in Orange on Friday morning to make an announcement about the Wynne art prize touring regional NSW for the first time thanks to funding from the NSW Government.
While in Bathurst, he also had a look at the Bathurst Rail Museum, Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum and the newly refurbished Chifley Home.
