Sesquicentenary Mass to be followed by launch of audio app on July 16

Updated June 14 2022 - 1:17am, first published June 13 2022 - 7:00am
Current Sisters of Saint Joseph include Mary Cluney, Janine Keatinge and Irene Macinante.

THIS July the Sisters of Saint Joseph will celebrate 150 years of the congregation's presence in NSW since their arrival in Perthville in 1872.

