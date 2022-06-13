Bathurst plays host to Single Action Shooting State Titles at Mount Panorama

THE weather might not have been friendly for Bathurst's first time hosting the Single Action Shooting State Titles over the long weekend but that couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of competitors at the Mount Panorama event.
Across Friday, Saturday and Sunday 75 competitors from across Australia brought out their best wild west attire to take part in a competition that celebrates the firearms of the mid-to-late 19th century.
Cowra's Mick Wilson was the overall men's champion and Western Australian visitor Sarah Purcell was the women's victor.
Sports Shooters Association of Australia single action discipline co-ordinator and head of the SSAA Bathurst branch, Matt Barwick, was thrilled by how the three-day event played out in the face of chilly conditions.
"It was great, and at least the weather conditions were the same for everybody," he said.
"The fact it was cold and windy makes things harder because your hands are freezing, and you can't wear gloves under the rules, and the ones that struggled most were the Queenslanders, which us in NSW had a chuckle about.
"Everyone had a great time and there were no issues with the shoot. As the match director, hearing everyone say what a great time they had at the end of the shoot is so pleasing. Everyone came away with a smile on their face.
"That's our first time running it and I've got a funny feeling that next time it might be double the size. We did have a couple pull out, which does happen in each match, but I believe next year we'll be well and truly over 100, and that's big for a shooting event."
Bathurst earned the rights to also host the 2023 edition of the titles following the NSW SSAA's AGM on Friday evening.
Barwick said the activities outside of the matches were also a hit with the visitors.
"We had a catered dinner on Saturday night, which was fantastic. Everyone loved that. That adds to the enjoyment factor for everybody. People also enjoyed each of the scenarios that we put together for the shoot," he said.
"The location was popular with everyone. Visitors loved that they could shoot at Mount Panorama and then go out to restaurants, do some laps of the track or visit the Bathurst Motor Museum. The format allowed competitors a few hours each afternoon to do a couple of those touristy things."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
