A BATHURST woman has been recognised at an inaugural Charles Sturt University awards function.
Tonilee Scott, the CEO of Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, received a Recognition of Contribution Award at the CSU First Nations Success Awards.
The awards were presented at Wagga Wagga recently.
Ms Scott was one of three winners of the contribution award, which aimed to recognise "the positive impacts made by a First Nations Elder, individual or group" from the community to First Nations education and/or engagement at CSU.
The category was sponsored by the NSW Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council and its CEO's delegate presented a $100 voucher to each of the three winners.
Other award categories were student achievement; student academic excellence; First Nations staff achievement; recognition of service; and impact.
CSU's First Nations Success Awards were launched in 2021, but the inaugural awards ceremony had to be rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The aim is for the awards ceremony to be hosted by a different campus each year.
Speaking at the awards ceremony at Wagga, CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the university is proud of its "proven record in attracting and supporting First Nations students, and our university has one of the highest First Nations student enrolments in the country".
CSU says nominations for the 2022 First Nations Success Awards are open and winners will be announced at the 2022 awards event scheduled to be held in Orange on Thursday, November 24.
