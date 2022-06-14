Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst's Tonilee Scott wins at Charles Sturt University First Nations Success Awards

Updated June 14 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS: CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon; Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO and award winner Tonilee Scott; and Jason Webb from the NSW Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

A BATHURST woman has been recognised at an inaugural Charles Sturt University awards function.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.