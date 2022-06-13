THE Bathurst Goldminers under 14s girls and under 12s boys teams have capped off their seasons in the best way possible by winning their respective John Martin Country Tournament division three campaigns.
The 'Miners 14s girls went through undefeated at Terrigal, winning a thriller over Goulburn Bears 27-24 on Monday to bring the gold home, while the 12s boys spoiled the party for the hosts Illawarra Hawks by winning their final 29-28 in double overtime at Wollongong.
The Goldminers boys fought back from a third place finish in their pool to peak at the right time of the tournament, gaining revenge over the Hawks for a loss earlier in the competition.
Advertisement
As a bonus, Goldminers 14s girls star Pania Tapu was named the most valuable player of the competition.
Bathurst under 14s girls coach Jess Matthews was proud of her team's unbeaten run.
"The girls were so excited. It's a great way for us to finish our season," she said.
"The final was close the whole way through. We led throughout the whole game but they kept on coming back at us so we had to change our game plan as we went along. The girls did really well under pressure. That was great to see."
"From the get go we were playing great in this competition. We were leading from the start of our games, which is great because we're usually slow starters. It's great to go out there and take the lead and hold it."
The Goldminers began their competition on Saturday with a 40-18 win over Canberra Nationals 2, a 42-21 win over Newcastle Falcons Academy and a close 27-24 win against the Shoalhaven Tigers.
They returned on Sunday morning to claim a 32-17 win over Central West rivals Orange Eagles and then a 34-17 victory over the Illawarra Hawks to top their pool.
Goldminers thrashed the Canberra Nationals 1 squad 51-10 later on Sunday afternoon in the qualifying final to set up a semi-final the next day with the Queanbeyan Roadrunners, which they won 32-21.
They followed that up with a great performance under pressure in the grand final with Goulburn.
Matthews said the country tournament experience is always a worthwhile one for any team.
"It's always great going to country because you get to see different teams from different regions, which is lovely," she said.
"Those teams sometimes play in a different way and that's why it's great to get a look at different associations.
"This team's been great to coach. We've had a couple of changes with players leaving but we've had new players come in to help us."
The Bathurst Goldminers under 12s boys' run to the title was an example of timing your run to perfection.
Advertisement
They went down in their opening pool game against the Hawks 25-14 and then lost to rivals Orange Hawks 42-19, putting them into a must-win situation for the rest of the weekend.
They rose to the challenge, winning 22-18 against the Maitland Mustangs and then winning their qualifying final 35-18 over the Newcastle Falcons Academy.
Then came the double dose of revenge as they took down the Eagles 32-25 in the semi-final before they won their nail-biting decider against the Hawks.
It was a fightback that floored coach Ruby Gangemi.
"I was really not expecting us to make it all the way through to the finals but yesterday we played really well. We won those couple of games that we needed to," she said.
Advertisement
"It was my first season coaching and this group were great to work with. They always try their hardest and you can tell how much they love the game. They put 110 per cent into everything they do, which is nice to see."
A solitary free throw from the Goldminers in a tense second overtime period would be enough for them to get the job done.
"It was a very stressful game," Gangemi laughed.
"We'd lost by 11 points in that first match against them, but I think after we had a really good game this morning against Orange, which we won by seven - a team we hadn't beat before - that's when the boys realised they could win it all.
"I reinforced that they needed to go out there and play with intensity. They had nothing to lose."
Goldminers teams across all age groups played at various venues around the state, with the under 16s and 18s girls enjoying home court advantage at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
Advertisement
It was the younger teams in general who enjoyed the bigger share of success across the long weekend.
All four of the under 12s and 14s boys and girls Goldminers teams finished inside the top three of their pools.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.